The rest of the top five on-air talent, in order, are presenter Zoe Ball, pundit and former professional footballer Alan Shearer, BBC News presenter and journalist Huw Edwards, and radio presenter Stephen Nolan.

It should be noted that this list does not include every presenter and actor. This is due to BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, not having a requirement to publish its own stars' salaries. BBC Studios produces entertainment series such as The Graham Norton Show, explaining the absence of stars such as Graham Norton from the list.

The full list of the BBC's highest-paid stars and their salaries for 2023 is available in full below.

BBC pay 2023 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed

Zoe Ball Joseph/Comic Relief via Getty Images

You can see the full list of top earners out of on-air talent, and their salaries within a range, below.

Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999

Zoe Ball - £980,000-£984,999

Alan Shearer - £445,000-£449,999

Huw Edwards - £435,000-£439,999

Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£404,999

Fiona Bruce - £395,000-£399,999

Greg James - £395,000-£399,999

Ken Bruce - £390,000-£394,999

Lauren Laverne - £390,000-£394,999

Sophie Raworth - £365,000-£369,999

Steve Wright - £360,000-£364,999

George Alagiah - £335,000-£339,999

Naga Munchetty - £335,000-£339,999

Amol Rajan - £335,000-£339,999

Mark Chapman - £325,000-£329,999

Mishal Husain - £315,000-£319,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £305,000-£309,999

Scott Mills - £300,000-£304,999

Nicky Campbell - £295,000-£299,999

Victoria Derbyshire - £295,000-£299,999

Sara Cox - £285,000-£289,999

Clive Myrie - £285,000-£289,999

Jeremy Vine - £285,000-£289,999

Evan Davis - £280,000-£284,999

Kirsty Wark - £280,000-£284,999

Justin Webb - £280,000-£284,999

Nick Robinson - £275,000-£279,999

Ros Atkins - £260,000-£264,999

Martha Kearney - £260,000-£264,999

Jason Mohammad - £255,000-£259,999

Sarah Montague - £245,000-£249,999

Tina Daheley - £240,000-£244,999

Gabby Logan - £240,000-£244,999

Trevor Nelson - £240,000-£244,999

Jeremy Bowen - £230,000-£234,999

Faisal Islam - £230,000-£234,999

Jo Whiley - £230,000-£234,999

Katya Adler - £225,000-£229,999

Chris Mason - £225,000-£229,999

Sarah Smith - £220,000-£224,999

Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999

Reeta Chakrabati - £215,000-£219,999

Fergal Keane - £215,000-£219,999

Simon Jack - £210,000-£214,999

Lyse Doucet - £205,000-£209,999

John McEnroe - £205,000-£209,999

Louis Theroux - £200,000-£204,999

Rachel Burden - £195,000-£199,999

Jonny Dymond - £195,000-£199,999

Mark Easton - £195,000-£199,999

Jermaine Jenas - £190,000-£194,999

Stephen Sackur - £190,000-£194,999

Charlie Stayt - £190,000-£194,999

Jonathan Agnew - £185,000-£189,999

Sue Barker - £185,000-£189,999

Emma Barnett - £185,000-£189,999

Jon Kay - £185,000-£189,999

Colin Murray - £185,000-£189,999

Alex Scott - £185,000-£189,999

Matthew Amroliwala - £178,000-£184,999

Clare Balding - £178,000-£184,999

Craig Charles - £178,000-£184,999

Rick Edwards - £178,000-£184,999

Orla Guerin - £178,000-£184,999

Yalda Hakim £178,000-£184,999

Sally Nugent - £178,000-£184,999

John Simpson - £178,000-£184,999

Michael Vaughn - £178,000-£184,999

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

