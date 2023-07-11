BBC pay 2023 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed
The BBC has published its annual list of top-earning stars for 2023.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has published its annual report of its highest-paid stars and their salaries, with Gary Lineker topping the list for the sixth year running.
Similar to the BBC pay report 2022, the BBC pay report in 2021 and for the three preceding years, Match of the Day presenter and former professional footballer Lineker was the highest-earning on-air talent disclosed, with pay between £1,350,000 to £1,354,999.
The rest of the top five on-air talent, in order, are presenter Zoe Ball, pundit and former professional footballer Alan Shearer, BBC News presenter and journalist Huw Edwards, and radio presenter Stephen Nolan.
It should be noted that this list does not include every presenter and actor. This is due to BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, not having a requirement to publish its own stars' salaries. BBC Studios produces entertainment series such as The Graham Norton Show, explaining the absence of stars such as Graham Norton from the list.
The full list of the BBC's highest-paid stars and their salaries for 2023 is available in full below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
BBC pay 2023 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed
You can see the full list of top earners out of on-air talent, and their salaries within a range, below.
- Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999
- Zoe Ball - £980,000-£984,999
- Alan Shearer - £445,000-£449,999
- Huw Edwards - £435,000-£439,999
- Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£404,999
- Fiona Bruce - £395,000-£399,999
- Greg James - £395,000-£399,999
- Ken Bruce - £390,000-£394,999
- Lauren Laverne - £390,000-£394,999
- Sophie Raworth - £365,000-£369,999
- Steve Wright - £360,000-£364,999
- George Alagiah - £335,000-£339,999
- Naga Munchetty - £335,000-£339,999
- Amol Rajan - £335,000-£339,999
- Mark Chapman - £325,000-£329,999
- Mishal Husain - £315,000-£319,999
- Laura Kuenssberg - £305,000-£309,999
- Scott Mills - £300,000-£304,999
- Nicky Campbell - £295,000-£299,999
- Victoria Derbyshire - £295,000-£299,999
- Sara Cox - £285,000-£289,999
- Clive Myrie - £285,000-£289,999
- Jeremy Vine - £285,000-£289,999
- Evan Davis - £280,000-£284,999
- Kirsty Wark - £280,000-£284,999
- Justin Webb - £280,000-£284,999
- Nick Robinson - £275,000-£279,999
- Ros Atkins - £260,000-£264,999
- Martha Kearney - £260,000-£264,999
- Jason Mohammad - £255,000-£259,999
- Sarah Montague - £245,000-£249,999
- Tina Daheley - £240,000-£244,999
- Gabby Logan - £240,000-£244,999
- Trevor Nelson - £240,000-£244,999
- Jeremy Bowen - £230,000-£234,999
- Faisal Islam - £230,000-£234,999
- Jo Whiley - £230,000-£234,999
- Katya Adler - £225,000-£229,999
- Chris Mason - £225,000-£229,999
- Sarah Smith - £220,000-£224,999
- Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999
- Reeta Chakrabati - £215,000-£219,999
- Fergal Keane - £215,000-£219,999
- Simon Jack - £210,000-£214,999
- Lyse Doucet - £205,000-£209,999
- John McEnroe - £205,000-£209,999
- Louis Theroux - £200,000-£204,999
- Rachel Burden - £195,000-£199,999
- Jonny Dymond - £195,000-£199,999
- Mark Easton - £195,000-£199,999
- Jermaine Jenas - £190,000-£194,999
- Stephen Sackur - £190,000-£194,999
- Charlie Stayt - £190,000-£194,999
- Jonathan Agnew - £185,000-£189,999
- Sue Barker - £185,000-£189,999
- Emma Barnett - £185,000-£189,999
- Jon Kay - £185,000-£189,999
- Colin Murray - £185,000-£189,999
- Alex Scott - £185,000-£189,999
- Matthew Amroliwala - £178,000-£184,999
- Clare Balding - £178,000-£184,999
- Craig Charles - £178,000-£184,999
- Rick Edwards - £178,000-£184,999
- Orla Guerin - £178,000-£184,999
- Yalda Hakim £178,000-£184,999
- Sally Nugent - £178,000-£184,999
- John Simpson - £178,000-£184,999
- Michael Vaughn - £178,000-£184,999
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.