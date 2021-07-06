BBC pay 2021 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed

The BBC has released its latest salary list, revealing the earnings of its highest-paid talent during the 2020-2021 period, which includes Gary Lineker, who once again tops the list, Zoe Ball and Huw Edwards.

The report follows a £2 million cut of the broadcaster’s talent pay budget after Lineker, Ball and others agreed to lesser salaries.

Tthe Match of the Day host’s £1,360,000-£1,364,999 salary is actually down from last year’s £1,754,999 benchmark.

Ball’s figures also show a decrease to the £1,130,000 benchmark but the Breakfast Show host’s actual pay packet is currently lower than that, coming in at £980,000 after she requested a pay cut last year, uncomfortable about her level of earnings during the pandemic. This won’t be reflected fully until the next annual report, however.

Despite some of the broadcaster’s top earners agreeing to a pay cut, others such as Northern Irish radio presenter Steven Nolan and Radio 1’s Scott Mills have seen increases of up to £20,000.

Ahead of the salary disclosure, a BBC source told Deadline: “Everyone knows that the last year in lockdown has been a challenge for everyone. The BBC will be releasing a report that shows we have made a difference to the public during this challenging period. While doing that, the BBC has also been reforming at pace. The report will feature a range of measures that show real and tangible progress.

“For example, our pay bill for top talent is down by 10 percent. This is not an isolated figure, but one of a range of other stats that demonstrate we are on the right path. None of this means the BBC is complacent. We have to continue to work hard to deliver for the public. That is where we are investing all our efforts.”

Top 10 highest-paid BBC talent

Gary Lineker – £1,360,000-£1,364,999

2019/2020: £1,750,000-£1,754,999 Zoe Ball – £1,130,000-£1,134,999

2019/2020: £1,360,000-£1,364,999 Steve Wright – £465,000-£469,999

2019/2020: £475,000-£479,999 Huw Edwards – £425,000-£429,000

2019/2020: £490,000-£494,999 Fiona Bruce – £405,000-£409,999

2019/2020: £450,000-£454,999 Stephen Nolan – £405,000-£409,999

2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999 Lauren Laverne – £395,000-£399,999

2019/2020: £395,000-£399,999 Vanessa Feltz – £390,000-£394,999

2019/2020: £405,000-£409,999 Scott Mills – £375,000-£379,999

2019/2020: £345,000-£349,999 Alan Shearer – £390,000-£394,999

2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999

Last year, the BBC spent £27.1M on its talent. The broadcaster’s 2021 pay list shows a 10 per cent decrease on that figure, though the salary disclosure only covers programmes across television and radio produced by the BBC, not those handled by BBC Studios such as Top Gear, Strictly Come Dancing and The Graham Norton Show, nor through independent producers.

Here’s the full salaries from Ken Bruce, who is number 11 on the list, onwards:

Ken Bruce – £365,000-£369,999

2019/2020: £385,000-£389,999

Andrew Marr – £335,000-£339,999

2019/2020: £360,000-£364,999

Emily Maitlis – £325,000-£329,999

2019/2020: £370,000-£374,999

George Alagiah – £325,000-£329,999

2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

Greg James – £310,000-£314,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

Jeremy Vine – £295,000-£299,999

2019/2020: £320,000-£324,999

Nicky Campbell – £295,000-£299,999

2019/2020: £300,000-£304,999

Dan Walker – £295,000-£295,999

2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999

Sophie Raworth – £280,000-£284,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

Mishal Husain – £275,000-£279,999

2019/2020: £265,000-£269,999

Jo Whiley – £275,000-£279,999

2019/2020: £280,000-£284,999

Sara Cox – £275,000-£279,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,000

Nick Robinson – £270,000-£274,999

2019/2020: £295,000-£299,999

Evan Davis – £270,000-£274,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

Jason Mohammad – £270,000-£274,999

2019/2020: £285,000-£289,999

Laura Kuenssberg – £260,000-£264,999

2019/2020: £290,000-£294,999

Martha Kearney – £250,000-£254,999

2019/2020: £255,000-£255,999

Naga Munchetty – £255,000-£259,999

2019/2020: £195,000 – £199,999

Justin Webb – £255,000-£259,999

2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999

Mark Chapman – £250,000-£254,999

2019/2020: £245,000-£249,999

Sarah Montague – £245,000-£249,999

2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999

Nick Grimshaw – £240,000-£244,999

2019/2020: £240,000-£244,999

Emma Barnett – £240,000-£249,999

2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999

Amol Rajan – £240,000-£249,999

2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999

Jon Sopel – £230,000-£234,999

2019/2020: £235,000-£239,999

Trevor Nelson: £230,000-£234,999

2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999

Tina Daheley – £225,000-£229,999

2019/2020: £255,000-£259,999

Jeremy Bowen: £220,000-£224,999

2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999

Katya Adler – £220,000-£224,999

2019/2020: £210,000 – £214,999

Mary Berry – £215,000-£219,999

2019/2020:£215,000-£219,999

Kirsty Wark – £210,000-£214,999

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

Clive Myrie – £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

Fergal Keane – £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999

Faisal Islam – £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999

Rachel Burden – £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £175,000-£179,999

Louis Theroux – £200,000 – £204,999

2019/2020: Did not appear

£195,000-£199,999

Jermaine Jenas

£190,000-£194,999

Mark Easton

Simon Jack

Charlie Stayt

£185,000-£189,999

Louise Minchin

Sarah Smith

£175,000-£179,999

Jonathan Agnew

Reeta Chakrabarti

Michael Vaughan

£170,000-£174,999

Ben Brown

Victoria Derbyshire

Annie Mac

James Naughtie

£165,000-£169,999

Clara Amfo

Gabby Logan

£160,000-£164,999

Orla Guerin

Shaun Keaveny

Simon McCoy

£155,000-£159,999

Joanna Gosling

Steve Lamacq

Graham Norton

£150,000-£154,999

Nihal Arthanayake

Isa Guha

Mary-Anne Hobbes

Carolyn Quinn

Winifred Robinson

