BBC pay 2021 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed
The salary disclosure of the broadcaster's top earners, including Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball, shows a 10 per cent decrease from last year following budget cuts.
Published:
The BBC has released its latest salary list, revealing the earnings of its highest-paid talent during the 2020-2021 period, which includes Gary Lineker, who once again tops the list, Zoe Ball and Huw Edwards.
The report follows a £2 million cut of the broadcaster’s talent pay budget after Lineker, Ball and others agreed to lesser salaries.
Tthe Match of the Day host’s £1,360,000-£1,364,999 salary is actually down from last year’s £1,754,999 benchmark.
Ball’s figures also show a decrease to the £1,130,000 benchmark but the Breakfast Show host’s actual pay packet is currently lower than that, coming in at £980,000 after she requested a pay cut last year, uncomfortable about her level of earnings during the pandemic. This won’t be reflected fully until the next annual report, however.
Despite some of the broadcaster’s top earners agreeing to a pay cut, others such as Northern Irish radio presenter Steven Nolan and Radio 1’s Scott Mills have seen increases of up to £20,000.
Ahead of the salary disclosure, a BBC source told Deadline: “Everyone knows that the last year in lockdown has been a challenge for everyone. The BBC will be releasing a report that shows we have made a difference to the public during this challenging period. While doing that, the BBC has also been reforming at pace. The report will feature a range of measures that show real and tangible progress.
“For example, our pay bill for top talent is down by 10 percent. This is not an isolated figure, but one of a range of other stats that demonstrate we are on the right path. None of this means the BBC is complacent. We have to continue to work hard to deliver for the public. That is where we are investing all our efforts.”
Top 10 highest-paid BBC talent
- Gary Lineker – £1,360,000-£1,364,999
2019/2020: £1,750,000-£1,754,999
- Zoe Ball – £1,130,000-£1,134,999
2019/2020: £1,360,000-£1,364,999
- Steve Wright – £465,000-£469,999
2019/2020: £475,000-£479,999
- Huw Edwards – £425,000-£429,000
2019/2020: £490,000-£494,999
- Fiona Bruce – £405,000-£409,999
2019/2020: £450,000-£454,999
- Stephen Nolan – £405,000-£409,999
2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999
- Lauren Laverne – £395,000-£399,999
2019/2020: £395,000-£399,999
- Vanessa Feltz – £390,000-£394,999
2019/2020: £405,000-£409,999
- Scott Mills – £375,000-£379,999
2019/2020: £345,000-£349,999
- Alan Shearer – £390,000-£394,999
2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999
Last year, the BBC spent £27.1M on its talent. The broadcaster’s 2021 pay list shows a 10 per cent decrease on that figure, though the salary disclosure only covers programmes across television and radio produced by the BBC, not those handled by BBC Studios such as Top Gear, Strictly Come Dancing and The Graham Norton Show, nor through independent producers.
Here’s the full salaries from Ken Bruce, who is number 11 on the list, onwards:
Ken Bruce – £365,000-£369,999
2019/2020: £385,000-£389,999
Andrew Marr – £335,000-£339,999
2019/2020: £360,000-£364,999
Emily Maitlis – £325,000-£329,999
2019/2020: £370,000-£374,999
George Alagiah – £325,000-£329,999
2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999
Greg James – £310,000-£314,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999
Jeremy Vine – £295,000-£299,999
2019/2020: £320,000-£324,999
Nicky Campbell – £295,000-£299,999
2019/2020: £300,000-£304,999
Dan Walker – £295,000-£295,999
2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999
Sophie Raworth – £280,000-£284,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999
Mishal Husain – £275,000-£279,999
2019/2020: £265,000-£269,999
Jo Whiley – £275,000-£279,999
2019/2020: £280,000-£284,999
Sara Cox – £275,000-£279,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,000
Nick Robinson – £270,000-£274,999
2019/2020: £295,000-£299,999
Evan Davis – £270,000-£274,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999
Jason Mohammad – £270,000-£274,999
2019/2020: £285,000-£289,999
Laura Kuenssberg – £260,000-£264,999
2019/2020: £290,000-£294,999
Martha Kearney – £250,000-£254,999
2019/2020: £255,000-£255,999
Naga Munchetty – £255,000-£259,999
2019/2020: £195,000 – £199,999
Justin Webb – £255,000-£259,999
2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999
Mark Chapman – £250,000-£254,999
2019/2020: £245,000-£249,999
Sarah Montague – £245,000-£249,999
2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999
Nick Grimshaw – £240,000-£244,999
2019/2020: £240,000-£244,999
Emma Barnett – £240,000-£249,999
2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999
Amol Rajan – £240,000-£249,999
2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999
Jon Sopel – £230,000-£234,999
2019/2020: £235,000-£239,999
Trevor Nelson: £230,000-£234,999
2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999
Tina Daheley – £225,000-£229,999
2019/2020: £255,000-£259,999
Jeremy Bowen: £220,000-£224,999
2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999
Katya Adler – £220,000-£224,999
2019/2020: £210,000 – £214,999
Mary Berry – £215,000-£219,999
2019/2020:£215,000-£219,999
Kirsty Wark – £210,000-£214,999
2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999
Clive Myrie – £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999
Fergal Keane – £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999
Faisal Islam – £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999
Rachel Burden – £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £175,000-£179,999
Louis Theroux – £200,000 – £204,999
2019/2020: Did not appear
£195,000-£199,999
- Jermaine Jenas
£190,000-£194,999
- Mark Easton
- Simon Jack
- Charlie Stayt
£185,000-£189,999
- Louise Minchin
- Sarah Smith
£175,000-£179,999
- Jonathan Agnew
- Reeta Chakrabarti
- Michael Vaughan
£170,000-£174,999
- Ben Brown
- Victoria Derbyshire
- Annie Mac
- James Naughtie
£165,000-£169,999
- Clara Amfo
- Gabby Logan
£160,000-£164,999
- Orla Guerin
- Shaun Keaveny
- Simon McCoy
£155,000-£159,999
- Joanna Gosling
- Steve Lamacq
- Graham Norton
£150,000-£154,999
- Nihal Arthanayake
- Isa Guha
- Mary-Anne Hobbes
- Carolyn Quinn
- Winifred Robinson
