BBC pay 2022 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed
The BBC has published its annual list of highest paid stars, with Gary Lineker once again at the top.
The BBC has revealed its top earning stars across the previous financial year, with Gary Lineker topping the list for the fifth year in a row.
The sports broadcaster's BBC salary was £1.35 million over the past year, above Zoe Ball who places second on the list with £980,000. The salaries were published today as part of the corporation's annual report, as required by the Government, after Lineker also topped the BBC's 2021 salary report.
However, the list does not include all presenters and actors as BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, does not have to publish its own stars' salaries. BBC Studios produces The Graham Norton Show, explaining his absence from the list.
Other stars included in the top 10 include Alan Shearer, Steve Wright, Stephen Nolan, Huw Edwards, Fiona Bruce, Vanessa Feltz, Scott Mills and Greg James.
This year's top 10 includes three women and seven men, while last year's featured four women.
You can see the full list of top earners, and their salaries within a range, here:
- Gary Lineker - £1,350,000 - £1,354,999
- Zoe Ball - £980,000 - £984,999
- Alan Shearer - £450,000 - £454,999
- Steve Wright - £450,000 - £454,999
- Stephen Nolan - £415,000 - £419,999
- Huw Edwards - £410,000 - £414,999
- Fiona Bruce - £410,000 - £414,999
- Vanessa Feltz - £400,000 - £404,999
- Scott Mills - £400,000 - £404,999
- Greg James - £390,000 - £394,999
- Ken Bruce - £385,000 - £389,999
- Lauren Laverne - £380,000 - £384,999
- Naga Munchetty - £365,000 - £369,999
- Emily Maitlis - £325,000 - £329,999
- George Alagiah - £325,000 - £329,999
- Amol Rajan - £325,000 - £329,999
- Sophie Raworth - £305,000 - £309,000
- Nicky Campbell - £295,000 - £299,999
- Jeremy Vine - £290,000 - £294,999
- Jason Mohammad - £285,000 - £289,999
- Mishal Husain - £275,000 - £279,999
- Sara Cox - £275,000 - £279,999
- Nick Robinson - £270,000 - £274,999
- Evan Davis - £270,000 - £274,999
- Jo Whiley - £265,000 - £269,999
- Andrew Marr - £265,000 - £269,999
- Laura Kuenssberg - £260,000 - £264,999
- Clive Myrie - £255,000 - £259,999
- Justin Webb - £255,000 - £259,999
- Martha Kearney - £255,000 - £254,999
- Mark Chapman - £250,000 - £254,999
- Sarah Montague - £245,000 - £249,999
- Kirsty Wark - £245,000 - £249,999
- Victoria Derbyshire - £240,000 - £244,999
- Faisal Islam - £240,000 - £244,999
- Jeremy Bowen: £230,000 - £234,999
- Jon Sopel - £225,000 - £229,999
- Michael Vaughan - £225,000 - £229,999
- Dan Walker - £220,000 - £224,999
- Jermaine Jenas - £220,000 - £224,999
- Emma Barnett - £215,000 - £219,999
- Mary Berry - £215,000 - £219,999
- Katya Adler -£215,000 - £219,999
- Trevor Nelson: £210,000 - £214,999
- Fergal Keane - £210,000 - £214,999
- Clare Balding - £205,000 - £209,999
- Simon Jack - £205,000 - £209,999
- Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999
- Reeta Chakrabarti - £200,000 - £204,999
- Gabby Logan - £200,000 - £204,999
- Micah Richards - £200,000 - £204,999
- Alex Scott - £195,000 - £199,999
- Charlie Stayt - £190,000 - £194,999
- Sarah Smith - £190,000 - £194,999
- Mark Easton - £190,000 - £194,999
- Sue Barker - £185,000 - £189,999
- John McEnroe - £180,000 - £184,999
- Rachel Burden - £180,000 - £184,999
- Stephen Sackur - £175,000 - £179,999
- Jonathan Agnew - £175,000 - £179,999
- Ben Brown - £170,000 - £174,999
- Orla Guerin - £160,000 - £164,999
- Harpreet Bhullar - £160,000 - £164,999
- Colin Murray - £160,000 - £164,999
- Joanna Gosling - £155,000 - £159,999
- Clara Amfo - £155,000 - £159,999
- Claudia Winkleman - £155,000 - £159,999
- Chris Sutton - £155,000 - £159,999
- Isa Guha - £155,000 - £159,999
- Nihal Arthanayake - £150,000 - £154,999
- Steve Lamacq - £150,000 - £154,999
- Tony Livesey - £150,000 - £154,999
- Lyse Doucet - £150,000 - £154,999
- Carolyn Quinn - £150,000 - £154,999
