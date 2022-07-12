BBC pay 2022 – full list of salaries and highest-paid stars revealed

The sports broadcaster's BBC salary was £1.35 million over the past year, above Zoe Ball who places second on the list with £980,000. The salaries were published today as part of the corporation's annual report, as required by the Government, after Lineker also topped the BBC's 2021 salary report .

However, the list does not include all presenters and actors as BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial arm, does not have to publish its own stars' salaries. BBC Studios produces The Graham Norton Show, explaining his absence from the list.

Other stars included in the top 10 include Alan Shearer, Steve Wright, Stephen Nolan, Huw Edwards, Fiona Bruce, Vanessa Feltz, Scott Mills and Greg James.

This year's top 10 includes three women and seven men, while last year's featured four women.

You can see the full list of top earners, and their salaries within a range, here:

Gary Lineker - £1,350,000 - £1,354,999

Zoe Ball - £980,000 - £984,999

Alan Shearer - £450,000 - £454,999

Steve Wright - £450,000 - £454,999

Stephen Nolan - £415,000 - £419,999

Huw Edwards - £410,000 - £414,999

Fiona Bruce - £410,000 - £414,999

Vanessa Feltz - £400,000 - £404,999

Scott Mills - £400,000 - £404,999

Greg James - £390,000 - £394,999

Ken Bruce - £385,000 - £389,999

Lauren Laverne - £380,000 - £384,999

Naga Munchetty - £365,000 - £369,999

Emily Maitlis - £325,000 - £329,999

George Alagiah - £325,000 - £329,999

Amol Rajan - £325,000 - £329,999

Sophie Raworth - £305,000 - £309,000

Nicky Campbell - £295,000 - £299,999

Jeremy Vine - £290,000 - £294,999

Jason Mohammad - £285,000 - £289,999

Mishal Husain - £275,000 - £279,999

Sara Cox - £275,000 - £279,999

Nick Robinson - £270,000 - £274,999

Evan Davis - £270,000 - £274,999

Jo Whiley - £265,000 - £269,999

Andrew Marr - £265,000 - £269,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £260,000 - £264,999

Clive Myrie - £255,000 - £259,999

Justin Webb - £255,000 - £259,999

Martha Kearney - £255,000 - £254,999

Mark Chapman - £250,000 - £254,999

Sarah Montague - £245,000 - £249,999

Kirsty Wark - £245,000 - £249,999

Victoria Derbyshire - £240,000 - £244,999

Faisal Islam - £240,000 - £244,999

Jeremy Bowen: £230,000 - £234,999

Jon Sopel - £225,000 - £229,999

Michael Vaughan - £225,000 - £229,999

Dan Walker - £220,000 - £224,999

Jermaine Jenas - £220,000 - £224,999

Emma Barnett - £215,000 - £219,999

Mary Berry - £215,000 - £219,999

Katya Adler -£215,000 - £219,999

Trevor Nelson: £210,000 - £214,999

Fergal Keane - £210,000 - £214,999

Clare Balding - £205,000 - £209,999

Simon Jack - £205,000 - £209,999

Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999

Reeta Chakrabarti - £200,000 - £204,999

Gabby Logan - £200,000 - £204,999

Micah Richards - £200,000 - £204,999

Alex Scott - £195,000 - £199,999

Charlie Stayt - £190,000 - £194,999

Sarah Smith - £190,000 - £194,999

Mark Easton - £ 190,000 - £194,999

Sue Barker - £185,000 - £189,999

John McEnroe - £180,000 - £184,999

Rachel Burden - £180,000 - £184,999

Stephen Sackur - £175,000 - £179,999

Jonathan Agnew - £175,000 - £179,999

Ben Brown - £170,000 - £174,999

Orla Guerin - £160,000 - £164,999

Harpreet Bhullar - £160,000 - £164,999

Colin Murray - £160,000 - £164,999

Joanna Gosling - £155,000 - £159,999

Clara Amfo - £155,000 - £159,999

Claudia Winkleman - £155,000 - £159,999

Chris Sutton - £155,000 - £159,999

Isa Guha - £155,000 - £159,999

Nihal Arthanayake - £150,000 - £154,999

Steve Lamacq - £150,000 - £154,999

Tony Livesey - £150,000 - £154,999

Lyse Doucet - £150,000 - £154,999

Carolyn Quinn - £150,000 - £154,999

