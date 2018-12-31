Find out what to watch on the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 below.

New Year’s Eve 2018 on BBC1

The Graham Norton Show: New Year's Eve Show, 10.40pm

This year Graham Norton is gearing up for the New Year with guests that include Olivia Colman, who will hopefully talk about her upcoming role Netflix's The Crown. Nicholas Hoult (who’s starring alongside Colman in BBC’s Watership Down), Love Actually star Keira Knightley, and Guy Pearce will also be joining Norton on the red sofa. Plus, music will be performed by Rita Ora.

Madness Rocks Big Ben Live and New Year's Eve Fireworks 2018, 11.35pm

The legendary Ska group will perform their greatest hits at Central Hall Westminster to kick off the New Year celebrations. Graham “Suggs” McPherson and the band will also be joined by The Kingdom Choir – the group you might remember from their performance at the Royal Wedding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They’ll be a slight break in the music as viewers are treated to views of fireworks over the River Thames and the bongs of Big Ben before the tunes start up again.

Full BBC1 New Year's Eve listings

9pm Film: Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

10.25pm BBC News and Weather

10.40pm The Graham Norton Show: New Year's Eve Show

11.35pm Madness Rocks Big Ben Live and New Year's Eve Fireworks 2018

1am Still Game (repeat)

New Year’s Eve 2018 on ITV

World Cup: Summer Of Love, 10.45pm

After a showing of James Bond film Spectre, ITV is kicking off its New Year celebrations with World Cup: Summer Of Love. This one-off special will look back at England’s historic run in Russia 2018. Manager Gareth Southgate and players inside the camp share their memories of the tournament, and those who followed the action at home, including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Sir Clive Woodward, give their verdicts.

ITV News, 11.45pm

The look back at this summer’s sporting action will finish just before midnight, with the channel welcoming the New Year with ITV News And Weather.

Full ITV New Year's Eve listings

8pm Film: Spectre

10.45pm World Cup: Summer Of Love

11.45pm ITV News And Weather

12.10am Film - Basic Instinct

New Year’s Eve 2018 on BBC2

Jools' Annual Hootenanny, 11.15pm

The Hootenanny returns for its 25th year, with host Jools Holland joined this time by Michael Bublé (who will be playing songs from his number one album Love), Jess Glynne (singing a new version of I'll Be There) and George Ezra (who’ll join Jools with the big band to perform a selection of his hits).

The show will also feature Nile Rodgers & Chic, who will play big band versions of their classic tracks.

Other acts scheduled to appear are Marc Almond, Rudimental, Yola, The Record Company, Junior Giscombe, Hot 8 Brass Band, Ruby Turner and The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

Full BBC2 New Year's Eve listings

9pm Raymond Briggs: Snowmen, Bogeymen & Milkmen

10pm QI XL: O Christmas (repeat)

10.45pm Live at the Apollo: Christmas Special (repeat)

11.15pm Jools' Annual Hootenanny

12.30am Best of Glastonbury 2017 (repeat)

New Year’s Eve 2018 on Channel 4

The Last Leg of The Year, 9pm

The comedy show returns for a special two-hour bumper edition with comics Katherine Ryan, Johnny Vegas, Nish Kumar and more set to join regulars Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker.

We’ll also see clips of the boys’ recent trip to Austria where Alex attempted to become the first disabled man in history to take part in the most dangerous of Winter Olympic sports: the double luge, where two athletes strap themselves to a tiny board before hurtling down an ice slide at 120km per hour.

What could go wrong?

Gogglebox 2018, 11pm

Killing Eve, Bodyguard, Strictly Come Dancing, The Haunting of Hill House, The Great British Bake Off, Naked Attraction: all these shows and more will be covered by the Goggleboxers in this look back at the biggest TV moments of 2018.

Full Channel 4 New Year's Eve listings

9pm The Last Leg of The Year

11pm Gogglebox 2018

Advertisement

1am Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares USA