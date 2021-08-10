First look at new Mastermind as Clive Myrie takes over from John Humphrys
The BBC News presenter is ready to take on the long-running quiz show.
Published:
The BBC has released a first-look at Clive Myrie in the set of Mastermind – and he looks ready to put the pressure on.
Myrie takes over from long-running host John Humphrys, who was the face of the tricky quiz show for 18 years before stepping down earlier this year. Before him, Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow and Clive Anderson had all overseen the dreaded black chair.
Speaking of taking over as host, Myrie said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”
The BBC News presenter has had an impactful journalism career, reporting from all over the world for the BBC and even being named Television Journalist of the Year by the Royal Television Society.
His varied experience will certainly come in handy when it comes to putting pressure on the Mastermind hopefuls ready to sit on the black chair to test their knowledge. Judging by the first-look image, it doesn’t appear he’ll go easy on them.
Myrie will have his Mastermind debut on 23rd August. The show is one of the longest-running series on the BBC and celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.
