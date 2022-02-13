Last night's episode saw Panda announced as the winner of The Masked Singer's 2022 series, before being unmasked as singer Natalie Imbruglia.

The final of The Masked Singer aired on ITV last night, with the identities of season three's finalists being revealed – and it turns out RadioTimes.com readers knew who Panda was all along!

However, back in January, an exclusive RadioTimes.com's poll revealed that many viewers suspected it could be the 'Torn's singer behind Panda's identity, with 40 per cent voting for Imbruglia after Panda's performance of One Direction's Story of My Life.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other voters thought it could have been Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden (29 per cent) behind the cuddly character, while 21 per cent voted for Pixie Lott and 10 per cent opted for Rebecca Ferguson.

Imbruglia is an Australian-British singer-songwriter, who is best known for singles like Big Mistake, That Day and Smoke, as well as her roles in Neighbours, Johnny English and The X Factor Australia.

Last night's final saw Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny battle it out for a chance to win series three, with Robobunny coming in third place and being revealed as Westlife's Mark Feehily, before Mushroom was unmasked as singer Charlotte Church and came in second place.

RadioTimes.com readers managed to guess the identities of all three finalists correctly, with over 70 per cent voting Charlotte Church as the singer behind Mushroom, while over 60 per cent thought Robobunny was Mark Feehily.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer will return to ITV next year. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.