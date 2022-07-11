Why is Lorraine Kelly not on ITV today?

Instead, Carol Vorderman stepped in to host ITV’s Lorraine, with the former Countdown host interviewing broadcaster Shelagh Fogarty and choir master Gareth Malone during the show.

But where was Lorraine and when will she return to front her ITV show? Read on for everything you need to know about the talk show host’s absence.

Why is Lorraine Kelly not on her ITV show today?

Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine ITV

On Monday morning, Lorraine revealed on social media that she’d tested positive over the weekend, tweeting: "Well the Covid has finally got me… thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon."

She also sent "huge thanks" to Carol who she announced "will be hosting Lorraine until I’m back."

Carol confirmed the news on Sunday, tweeting that she’d be serving as the "deputy to the deputy [Christine Bleakley) to the boss Lorraine and hosting Lorraine for a few days this week."

When discussing what was coming up on Monday morning’s Lorraine show with Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, Carol also opened up about her presence on the show, explaining that Lorraine had caught "the dreaded you know what" and wished her a "speedy recovery".

"I didn’t look like this at five o’clock this morning, that is for sure," she joked.

When will Lorraine Kelly return to host her ITV show?

Lorraine Kelly Getty Images

Lorraine didn’t confirm an exact date she’ll be returning to host her daytime programme, and it will likely depend on her recovery from the illness.

However, speaking to Good Morning Britain presenters ahead of the start of the show at 9am, Carol said she’d be sitting in for Lorraine for "a few days".

The NHS currently recommends that those who test positive for Covid should try and avoid contact with other people for five days, and avoid meeting those at higher risk for 10 days.

