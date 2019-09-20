Asked whether he'd ever like to appear on the soap, Gallagher said: “I’d love to man, but I’m not an actor. I say I would but then I’d s*** it on the day.”

Gallagher was also questioned about whether he would appear on BBC1's Peaky Blinders, after the rumour was addressed by the series screenwriter Steven Knight at the Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival.

“I don’t believe in getting people just for the sake of it, but he’s [Gallagher's] great," Knight said. "He is completely of the PB world, he’s an outlaw and he looks good in the gear. He’d fit in well with the Shelbys – they’d love him.”

Speaking to Ross, Gallagher said: “I said that [I'd like to guest-star] as well, but I’d s*** it… no, no, no [I’m not going to be in it]. They’re mega, them actors are s*** hot. They don’t need me. I’ll have a bevvy at the bar and maybe shoot some f***** in the head. I don’t want to be like doing anything else.”

Fingers crossed he changes his mind... Liam in Peaky would be pretty 'Supersonic'. (Sorry.)