"Take a little walk to the edge of town..." the low tones of Nick Cave's voice have become synonymous with BBC's Birmingham-based gangster drama, Peaky Blinders. Cave's music features prominently in the drama: on top of his track Red Right Hand, the show's theme, at least 14 of his songs have featured across the series. And that doesn't take into account the several remixes and covers of Red Right Hand peppered throughout...

The series is packed with expertly curated musical moments, with songs from the likes of The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Cash, Radiohead and PJ Harvey popping up here and there. With such great music, it's not too surprising that they've decided to launch a Peaky Blinders music festival co-curated by show creator Steven Knight where fans will be able to revel in the music and meet some of the cast and creators.