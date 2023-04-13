The sad news was announced in a statement from her publisher Alison Starling, which read: "I've been lucky enough to work with Judith on and off for the past 30 years and the news of her death is a huge shock."

She added: “She had such energy and spirit – and always combined her impressively broad-ranging, in-depth knowledge of antiques with a life-long passion to make the world of collecting accessible and unintimidating to all."

The statement concluded that Miller would "be much missed by all those readers and viewers who looked to her for expert and reassuringly friendly advice".

Miller first featured as an expert on Antiques Roadshow in 2007 and made numerous appearances in the following years, while she had previously been a presenter on The House Detectives between 1997 and 2000, and a consultant and co-presenter on The Antiques Trail.

Throughout her career, Miller published more than 100 books about antiques including several editions of the international bestseller Miller's Antiques Price Guide, which was first released in 1978 after she co-founded it with her first husband Martin Miller.

She also regularly appeared on national radio, contributed to several major magazines and publications and had a successful career as a lecturer.

According to the BBC, she didn't begin collecting antiques until the 1960s when she was a student at Edinburgh University and became intrigued by the inexpensive plates she bought in the city's junk stores.

This led to her developing an interest in researching their history in books, auction catalogues, and at local antique fairs before reinforcing her knowledge through international research.

She picked out a set of Art Deco posters designed by Jean Dupas as one of her highlights from her time on Antiques Roadshow and revealed that if she could have chosen any item to turn up it would have been something connected to Bonnie Prince Charlie.

She is survived by her husband John Wainwright as well as three children and four grandchildren.