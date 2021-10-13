John Bishop’s first post-Doctor Who TV project is revealed

We may have not even seen him in action in Doctor Who yet, but John Bishop already has another project lined up and it sounds like something right up his street.

Bishop will front a new show, aptly named The John Bishop Show, for ITV and it looks like it will be a fun mix of celebrity chat and comedy. John will have special guests on the show for each of the six episodes that will be co-produced by So Television and Lola TV.

On top of that, he will be taking a look at comedy from around the world by showcasing the stand-up talents of many people that we may not have heard of before.

John has been chatting about the upcoming show, saying: “We’ve been discussing making a Saturday night show for ITV for a while and I am so glad that we are finally going to be doing it. We want it to be up to date and topical, whilst also fitting the energy and fun that Saturday nights on ITV is known for.”

“The John Bishop Show is the perfect Saturday night fix; celebrity tales, hilarious stand-up comedy and showcasing new global talent,” added ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe. “John’s charismatic on-air style will delight viewers and guests alike.”

John Bishop wrapped on Doctor Who filming a little while ago and we don’t have long to wait until we see him as Jodie Whittaker’s latest companion. Doctor Who series 13 is due to start on BBC One on Sunday, 31st October 2021 – although it will be a shorter-than-usual outing as it will only last for six episodes.

The John Bishop Show will air on ITV.