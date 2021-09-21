Doctor Who star John Bishop wraps filming for series 13

The year is gearing up to draw to a close and that means that we have new Doctor Who adventures on the way. While we are still awaiting that all-important launch date, we do know that it will be this year, which means it is only a matter of time now before we hear more.

Advertisement

And this is no ordinary Doctor Who series as it marks the end of a relatively brief era, with star Jodie Whittaker and current showrunner Chris Chibnall both bowing out after three series. New star John Bishop, who plays Thirteen’s latest companion, has now given an update on filming, revealing he’s wrapped on series 13.

Bishop signed off from filming after seemingly having a better time than even he expected, saying that it has been “absolutely brilliant” and that he “wouldn’t have swapped it for anything”. It’s safe to say that Bishop feels part of the Doctor Who “fam” now that he finished his stint on the upcoming series.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out the video below.

John Bishop has wrapped on Doctor Who. #dwsr pic.twitter.com/l9puoKuHzZ — Doctor Who Production News (@DoctorWhoPN) September 20, 2021

We have known for some time now that it will be all-change for Doctor Who after the next series, with Whittaker and showrunner Chibnall exiting the show – and we have been told that the change will be a “radical” one.

We still have no idea who will replace Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor, with three specials set to air across 2022 following the release of the thirteenth series later this year.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.