And joining the likes of David Schwimmer , Deborah Meadan, Paddy McGuinness and AJ Odudu - to name a few of the 20 famous faces battling it out to win Star Baker - is actor Joe Thomas.

It’s thankfully back on our screens for another series - and this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up looks to be one of the best yet.

The Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat star will be rolling his sleeves up on The Great Celebrity Bake Off this week as he tries to impress judges Prue Leith and earn a famous Paul Hollywood handshake.

But what has Joe been up to recently? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Joe Thomas?

Joe Thomas. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 39

Job: Actor

Instagram: @itsjoethomas

Joe hit the big-time in 2008 as he burst onto our screens as the hapless, hopeless romantic in comedy series The Inbetweeners.

Starring alongside Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley, the quartet earned an army of fans who tuned in every week to see what embarrassing situations the sixth-form students had got themselves into this time.

The show ran for three series and they also hit the big screen with two movies, which saw the lads go first to Malia, and then to Australia - but sadly, a reunion is not on the cards after Buckley exclusively told Radio Times earlier this month that to do one would be "sad and pathetic".

Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley in The Inbetweeners. Credit: Channel 4

Aside from that, Joe has also played Kingsley Owen in university sitcom Fresh Meat alongside Jack Whitehall, and teamed up with Buckley again in White Gold - a comedy series about UPVC window salesmen in mid-1980s Essex, which also starred Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick.

Joe has also appeared on popular game shows including Taskmaster and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will Joe Thomas be competing against?

Joe has stiff competition in the Bake Off tent this year, as he faces opponents such as Loose Women star Coleen Nolan and actress and comedian Ellie Taylor - who most recently strutted her stuff in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, so knows a thing or two about competition!

As usual, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be around to lend a hand (or be a hindrance more like!) to the celebs - although this will sadly be Lucas’ last series as he announced last year he is quitting the main show - and will instead be replaced by fan favourite, Alison Hammond.

At the end of the episode, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will reveal who is this week's Star Baker - and we for one can’t wait to see who wins!

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th April. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.