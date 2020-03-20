Channel 4 says viewers of Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On can expect recipes drawn entirely from the store-cupboard and the freezer that are not only nutritious, but delicious.

And for those feeling a little more ambitious, Jamie will also be showing viewers just how easy it is to make simple bread dough and pasta from scratch with what they already have to hand.

"Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important,” Oliver said in a statement. “This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you've got.

“Let's big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways."

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, added: “Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families? Sharing his phenomenal skills, he’ll help to inspire and comfort the nation, as he teaches us how to make the most of what we have. “

“We intend the show to be uplifting and very, very useful.”

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On will run for five episodes, starting on Monday 23rd March, 5:30pm on Channel 4.