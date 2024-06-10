In the book, 8-year-old Jake is learning to live with his diabetes which he imagines is a mammoth called Mel. Jake and his Mum join forces with their friends to work out how to shrink Mel the diabetes mammoth to a manageable size.

Norton said in a statement: "My diabetes animal is a big shaggy dog called Bruce. When I first got Bruce, he was a puppy. He was difficult to control because he was always overexcited. Now, he's a bit older and calmer.

"He still gets scared when someone's at the door or he’s hungry. And then he barks very loudly. Or when he gets excited, he still runs around and knocks things over. But generally he strolls along by my side. Bruce is my pal. I'm pleased to say that today Bruce is under control and very calm, which makes me feel very happy and relaxed."

How to Manage a Mammoth was created in collaboration with NHS Wales and was written to help families explore how they feel about living with diabetes.

BBC Bitesize Parents’ Toolkit has also published an article including advice on coming to terms with a diagnosis from Norton, while it also includes tips on how to handle it from experts at Diabetes UK and Dr Stewart.

Previous CBeebies Bedtime Stories have been read by stars including Tom Hardy, Steve Carell, Harry Styles and Rose Ayling-Ellis, the latter of whom told her story using British Sign Language.

Meanwhile, David Tennant also read a story last year in character as the Fourteenth Doctor, ahead of his return in The Star Beast, the first of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials.

James Norton’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on CBeebies at 6.50pm on Friday 14th June.

