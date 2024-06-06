We already know that the second season of the mystery series, which comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood and airs on Drama, which is being rebranded as U&DRAMA, will be made up of six episodes.

There will be three two-part stories across the series, with Thorogood writing one, Lucia Haynes (Annika) writing another and Julia Gilbert (Ridley) penning the third.

The Marlow Murder Club. U

Bond, Martin and Horgan will be joined by another returning star in season 2, Natalie Dew, who will be back as DCI Tanika Malik.

The first-look image was released alongside news that UKTV will launch a new masterbrand, U, on 16th July, with streaming service UKTV Play becoming U, and each channel changing its name to include U&.

This means the free-to-air channels will now be called U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY and U&W.

The official synopsis for the new season of The Marlow Murder Club hints at what viewers can expect from some of the fresh mysteries, teasing "a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion" and "the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town".

Another story will see "an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister".

The series is based on Thorogood's Marlow Murder Club book series, and he previously told RadioTimes.com that he specifically wrote the second and third novels as "standalone episodes", as opposed to the first novel which was introductory, and therefore took a full season to adapt.

The second novel is expected to be adapted as one of the stories in the upcoming season, although the third is not, with the other two stories being brand new inventions.

The Marlow Murder Club season 1 is available on UKTV Play. Season 2 will air on U and U&DRAMA.

