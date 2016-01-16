While being driven at full pelt around the track by none other than The Stig's nephews (Red and Blue Stig) contestants were asked questions - and here comes the bit where you can really join in at home - with multiple answers.

The first quizzing treat: how many countries can you name that end with the letter 'a'?

While one contestant managed six, the other scored just one point. There's actually 75 correct answers. How many of these did you get?

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. Andorra

4. Angola

5. Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua on its own would have been accepted)

6. Argentina

7. Armenia

8. Australia

9. Austria

10. Bolivia

11. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia alone would not have been accepted)

12. Botswana

13. Bulgaria

14. Cambodia

15. Canada

16. China

17. Colombia

18. Costa Rica

19. Croatia

20. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea would have been accepted)

21. Dominica

22. Equatorial Guinea

23. Eritrea

24. Estonia

25. Ethiopia

26. Gambia

27. Georgia

28. Ghana

29. Grenada

30. Guatemala

31. Guinea

32. Guyana

33. India

34. Indonesia

35. Jamaica

36. Kenya

37. Latvia

38. Liberia

39. Libya

40. Lithuania

41. Macedonia

42. Malaysia

43. Malta

44. Mauritania

45. Micronesia

46. Moldova

47. Mongolia

48. Namibia

49. Nicaragua

50. Nigeria

51. North Korea

52. Panama

53. Papua New Guinea

54. Republic of Korea

55. Romania

56. Rwanda

57. Saint Lucia

58. Samoa

59. Saudi Arabia

60. Serbia

61. Slovakia

62. Slovenia

63. Somalia

64. South Africa

65. South Korea

66. Sri Lanka

67. St Lucia

68. Syria

69. Tanzania

70. Tonga

71. Tunisia

72. Uganda

73. United States of America (USA accepted, but America not)

74. Venezuela

75. Zambia

The second challenge asked contestants to name as many of the top fifty words used in English writing. One managed thirteen, the other six. How many did you get? Check out the full list from Oxford Dictionaries:

1. A

2. About

3. All

4. An

5. And

6. As

7. At

8. Be

9. But

10. By

11. Do

12. For

13. From

14. Get

15. Go

16. Have

17. He

18. Her

19. His

20. I

21. If

22. In

23. It

24. Me

25. My

26. Not

27. Of

28. On

29. One

30. Or

31. Out

32. Say

33. She

34. So

35. That

36. The

37. Their

38. There

39. They

40. This

41. To

42. Up

43. We

44. What

45. Which

46. Who

47. Will

48. With

49. Would

50. You

The Getaway Car continues Saturdays on BBC1