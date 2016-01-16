Here's all the answers to those questions on The Getaway Car
Scratching your head over those country names ending in 'a'? Want to know exactly which words are most used in English literature? We've got the answers
Dermot O'Leary's The Getaway Car launched tonight and with it came two head-scratcher general knowledge questions.
The show sees couples compete in driving-themed challenges as well as, at certain points, putting their quizzing knowledge to the test.
While being driven at full pelt around the track by none other than The Stig's nephews (Red and Blue Stig) contestants were asked questions - and here comes the bit where you can really join in at home - with multiple answers.
The first quizzing treat: how many countries can you name that end with the letter 'a'?
While one contestant managed six, the other scored just one point. There's actually 75 correct answers. How many of these did you get?
1. Albania
2. Algeria
3. Andorra
4. Angola
5. Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua on its own would have been accepted)
6. Argentina
7. Armenia
8. Australia
9. Austria
10. Bolivia
11. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia alone would not have been accepted)
12. Botswana
13. Bulgaria
14. Cambodia
15. Canada
16. China
17. Colombia
18. Costa Rica
19. Croatia
20. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea would have been accepted)
21. Dominica
22. Equatorial Guinea
23. Eritrea
24. Estonia
25. Ethiopia
26. Gambia
27. Georgia
28. Ghana
29. Grenada
30. Guatemala
31. Guinea
32. Guyana
33. India
34. Indonesia
35. Jamaica
36. Kenya
37. Latvia
38. Liberia
39. Libya
40. Lithuania
41. Macedonia
42. Malaysia
43. Malta
44. Mauritania
45. Micronesia
46. Moldova
47. Mongolia
48. Namibia
49. Nicaragua
50. Nigeria
51. North Korea
52. Panama
53. Papua New Guinea
54. Republic of Korea
55. Romania
56. Rwanda
57. Saint Lucia
58. Samoa
59. Saudi Arabia
60. Serbia
61. Slovakia
62. Slovenia
63. Somalia
64. South Africa
65. South Korea
66. Sri Lanka
67. St Lucia
68. Syria
69. Tanzania
70. Tonga
71. Tunisia
72. Uganda
73. United States of America (USA accepted, but America not)
74. Venezuela
75. Zambia
The second challenge asked contestants to name as many of the top fifty words used in English writing. One managed thirteen, the other six. How many did you get? Check out the full list from Oxford Dictionaries:
1. A
2. About
3. All
4. An
5. And
6. As
7. At
8. Be
9. But
10. By
11. Do
12. For
13. From
14. Get
15. Go
16. Have
17. He
18. Her
19. His
20. I
21. If
22. In
23. It
24. Me
25. My
26. Not
27. Of
28. On
29. One
30. Or
31. Out
32. Say
33. She
34. So
35. That
36. The
37. Their
38. There
39. They
40. This
41. To
42. Up
43. We
44. What
45. Which
46. Who
47. Will
48. With
49. Would
50. You
The Getaway Car continues Saturdays on BBC1