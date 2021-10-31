Pro skater Hamish Gaman announces axe from Dancing on Ice in 2022

Hamish Gaman will not be part of the lineup for next year’s series of Dancing on Ice, after the pro-skater revealed he had not been invited back for the new run.

Writing on social media, Gaman explained that he had been told he would not be returning as the producers wanted to freshen up the lineup, and said he was “devastated” about leaving the show behind.

The statement read: “I’m sad to confirm that I’m not returning to Dancing On Ice this year. The producers told me that they weren’t bringing me back because they wanted to freshen up the lineup.

“I was completely surprised by their decision and I’ve been left confused and struggling to make sense of everything that’s happened.”

He added that Vannessa Bauer would remain as his skating partner away from the show and added that, “I’m going to miss skating for you.”

Gaman started appearing on the show in 2018 when it returned to ITV following a four-year hiatus, and has appeared in four series in total.

In 2018 he was partnered with Olympic athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and was eliminated in the third week, while the following year he made it all the way to the final with celebrity partner Sara Aalto.

His final two years on the show were both rather disrupted: in 2020, he parted ways with Caprice Bourret after just two weeks, with no official reason given for the split, while last year he was forced to withdraw with an injury after week five.

The full Dancing on Ice celebrity line-up for 2022’s series has already been confirmed, with the likes of Brendan Cole, Rachael Stevens and Bez all set to take to the ice.

Dancing on Ice will be back on our screens in 2022.