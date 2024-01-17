SZA earned the most nominations this year, with nods in nine categories, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét, who received seven nominations each.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark all received six nominations each.

The winners will be announced soon, but how can you watch the epic night in music? Read on for all the information about how to watch the Grammy Awards 2024 in the UK.

When are the Grammy Awards 2024?

Olivia Rodrigo. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The winners of the Grammy Awards 2024 will be revealed at the live ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday 4th February.

How to watch the Grammy Awards in the US

For US viewers, they can tune into the live broadcast on CBS.

Paramount Plus subscribers, whose subscription package includes the live and on-demand feature, will be able to watch the show.

The ceremony will be available to watch on demand the following day for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers.

Can you watch the Grammy Awards 2024 in the UK?

It has not been announced if the live stream of the award ceremony will be made available for UK audiences, however it has been available to watch on the Grammy's website in past years.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2024?

Trevor Noah. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Trevor Noah will return to host the 2024 Grammy's.

"I'm excited about that, yeah, it's a lot of fun," Noah said on his What Now? podcast in December 2023 of his presenting gig.

"I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday 4th February.

