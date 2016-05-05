And that's not all. Footage from Glastonbury 2000, which saw Bowie headline, will also be screened around the festival site, while a musical celebration will take place on Saturday night.

"We're doing Philip Glass's Heroes Symphony on the Park Stage on Saturday night," she continued, "which is going to be a really intimate tribute to Bowie. It's being conducted by Charles Hazlewood with members of the Paraorchestra. And we're going to do an incredible light show which will go on for the whole show and beyond, into the night."

Eavis also went on to call Prince's death "gutting," telling the BBC: "We were so shocked and sad."

The mega star never played Glastonbury, but "it's been so close to happening for the last three years," says Eavis. "A couple of times it's been confirmed and then not happened. It's really disappointing that he hasn't played here but it's also, obviously, a huge loss to music because he was an incredible force. Just phenomenal. There was no-one else like him on the planet."

The iconic festival is set to remember the performer too, she confirmed, saying: "We're also looking at a few Prince tributes. There's talk of late-night Prince parties and things."

Glastonbury Festival runs from 22nd - 26th June