Meanwhile, Nottingham-based Hammer, who is 6 foot 5, claims that the combination of his strength and speed, at the height and size that he is, sets him apart from everyone else.

Cyclone said in a statement: "I’ve got the look, I’ve got the energy and I’ve got the muscles."

Hammer said: "When you’ve got 19 stone sprinting at you, you’ve got no chance. I’m getting you."

It was previously reported that two cast members would be joining the show, but at that time their identities were unknown.

The duo will be joining returning gladiators Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.

Nitro is expected to be returning to the show, hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, in a different capacity, with an injury meaning he will be sat on sidelines during the new episodes.

Nitro, real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, revealed the news on Instagram, saying in a post: "Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball! During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

"But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!"

Gladiators returns on Saturday 18th January at 5:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

