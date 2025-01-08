The reboot first returned to TV screens in January last year, and saw Bradley and Barney Walsh at the helm with a new cohort of Gladiators putting members of the public through their paces.

Returning to the series are Sabre, Legend, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Giant, Dynamite, Comet, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Steel and Fire, the latter of whom recently appeared in Strictly Come Dancing.

But that isn't all! The existing Gladiators will be joined by two newcomers, with their identities currently being kept under wraps.

Gladiators. BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Sadly, there is one Gladiator who will not return in his previous capacity. Nitro, real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, was injured during training and will be sat on the sidelines this season instead of taking part.

Revealing the news on Instagram, he said: "Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball!

"During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

"But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!"

Gladiators was last on screen on New Year's Day for the BBC's first celebrity version, with Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Ellie Taylor and Louise Minchin all taking part.

The thrilling episode saw Joel and Ellie win in the male and female competitions respectively.

Gladiators airs at 5:50pm on Saturday 18th January on BBC One and iPlayer.

