The identities of the newcomers, including their Gladiator names, are currently under wraps, but they will be joining returning cast members including Sabre, Legend, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Giant, Dynamite, Comet, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Steel and Fire.

One of season 1's cast members, Nitro, will not be returning in the same capacity, as an injury means he will be sat on sidelines during the new episodes, rather than taking part.

Fury, Fire and Electro. BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Nitro, real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, revealed the news on Instagram earlier this month, saying in a post: "Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball!

"During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

"But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!"

The season 1 Gladiators will next be seen taking on a group of celebrities in a special on New Year's Day, with Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Ellie Taylor and Louise Minchin taking part.

Dommett told RadioTimes.com earlier this year of his involvement: "I did celebrity Gladiators, which was so fun, and [it was] just mad to be in it. [It was] one of those weird things where you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm on the telly, like, I'm in Gladiators.'

"But what I would say, [it's] way more scary in real life than it looks. It just looks fun on telly, it doesn't look scary and it is petrifying. Like, the Gladiators are so massive. Bradley was terrifying. It's, like, all terrifying!"

Celebrity Gladiators airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 1st January at 6pm.

