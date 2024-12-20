Gladiators expands cast with two new additions for 2025 season
The show will be returning for a second season following its celebrity special on New Year's Day.
The BBC's hit reboot of Gladiators will soon be returning for a celebrity special, followed by a second season next year – and when it does, the show will look very slightly different.
This is because the show's second season, in 2025 – which will once again be hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh – will see the cast expand, with two new Gladiators joining the line-up.
The identities of the newcomers, including their Gladiator names, are currently under wraps, but they will be joining returning cast members including Sabre, Legend, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Giant, Dynamite, Comet, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Steel and Fire.
One of season 1's cast members, Nitro, will not be returning in the same capacity, as an injury means he will be sat on sidelines during the new episodes, rather than taking part.
Nitro, real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, revealed the news on Instagram earlier this month, saying in a post: "Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball!
"During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.
Read more:
- The Traitors Ireland spin-off announces Derry Girls star as host
- Dancing on Ice 2025 start date confirmed by ITV
"But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!"
The season 1 Gladiators will next be seen taking on a group of celebrities in a special on New Year's Day, with Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Ellie Taylor and Louise Minchin taking part.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dommett told RadioTimes.com earlier this year of his involvement: "I did celebrity Gladiators, which was so fun, and [it was] just mad to be in it. [It was] one of those weird things where you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm on the telly, like, I'm in Gladiators.'
"But what I would say, [it's] way more scary in real life than it looks. It just looks fun on telly, it doesn't look scary and it is petrifying. Like, the Gladiators are so massive. Bradley was terrifying. It's, like, all terrifying!"
Celebrity Gladiators airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 1st January at 6pm.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.