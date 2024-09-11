Amongst an array of other programmes, BBC's Gladiators received a nod in the longlist for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, yet it did not make the cut for the shortlist - something host Joel Dommett was shocked about.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Dommett admitted he was "really surprised" that the show, which is returning for a celebrity edition and season 2, didn't make the final nominees list.

However, the host acknowledged that there are plenty of factors that go into determining the final shortlist.

"It could be something about the time of year," he explained. "Or even sometimes I feel like maybe it's where its place is in the nominees list. I don't know whether that's a factor, who knows why it's not nominated."

Dommett acknowledged that viewers "love the show", echoing the surprise that came with it not being shortlisted.

But he is "sure" it will make the final cut in 2025.

Dommett is no strangers to Gladiators, either, with the presenter taking part in the first ever celebrity special alongside Rob Beckett, Ellie Taylor and Louise Minchin.

Speaking of filming the special, Dommett told RadioTimes.com: "It was so fun. I think it's coming out next year, and [it was] just mad to be in it. [It's] one of those weird things where you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the telly. I'm in Gladiators.'"

He admitted that the show is "way scarier" in real life in comparison to how it looks on TV.

He continued: "It just looks fun on telly; it doesn't look scary, and it is petrifying. Like, the Gladiators are so massive, Bradley Walsh is terrifying. It's all terrifying."

Gladiators will return for a second season too, with filming having taken place earlier this summer.

Announcing the recommission, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

"It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC's Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators."

