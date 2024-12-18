"Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan," McSweeney said of joining the show as host.

"I'm looking forward to meeting our loyal Faithful and delicious Traitors. The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think."

Siobhán McSweeney. Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

She added that she felt as though she was the "luckiest person in the world to watch them close up".

The Irish spin-off is due to air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in 2025, and will be filmed on location in Ireland and feature contestants from around the country.

Much like the original show and all its variations, the series will see 22 contestants arrive at a remote location to play the ultimate game of deception in a bid to win up to €50,000.

Read more:

The Traitors UK returned with a bang at the beginning of 2024, and on 1st January 2025, a whole new batch of contestants will battle it out once more.

But that isn't all: a celebrity version of the show will also be coming to the BBC, with the cast currently being kept under wraps – but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill churning.

The likes of Alan Carr, Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper and Tom Daley are among those who have been rumoured to have joined the cast.

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.