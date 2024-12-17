She is currently "concentrating" on rehabilitative treatment to get her back into fighting form for future events, acknowledging in an interview with RadioTimes.com for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year that it's a different injury than she's used to.

On her initial decision to join the show, Storey said: "One of the things that was really exciting about trying a new sport, which is the first time I've tried anything new since I tried cycling, was that while I'm fully aware I'll never get to become a figure skater, the processes of learning from Olympians and professionals is just incredible.

"You follow different processes, you use your strategic brain from your own sport, bring in their processes and get to learn new things about your body. For me, that was one of the reasons for accepting to do the show."

She continued: "I wanted to experience how another sport trained, a very different sport, very technical, quite dangerous, but also learn those skills, see what processes were similar, and find out how the change in training... what that would tell me about my body from a strength and conditioning point of view, but also from a mobility perspective."

Storey reiterated that she had been "thoroughly enjoying the process" prior to the unfortunate accident taking place, but remained non-committal about whether she would sign up again as her top priority has to be recovery for now.

"It was fascinating... but now I have to rehab a very different type of injury to one I've ever had before," she acknowledged.

Dame Sarah Storey won two gold medals in Paris. Getty Images

"The show runs through to March, and the longer you're in the show, the more training you do with that sport, and therefore the more opportunity there is to place those learnings within your own sphere and start to expand what you might do differently in cycling to make yourself better than you were the last time."

Storey added: "This was the time to do it. As with all the reality TV shows, their enquiry is made, and this was the best time to do these types of things, because you have the most time before the next big event. So who knows? We'll find out in the future."

The cyclist won her 19th Paralympic gold medal at the event in Paris over the summer, extending the record that she already held.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Storey expressed her hope to compete in the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028.

Tune into Sports Personality of the Year 2024 tonight to find out who will take the prestigious title, with Storey in consideration against fellow nominees Jude Bellingham, Keely Hodgkinson, Luke Littler, Joe Root, Dame Sarah Storey and Alex Yee.

Sports Personality of the Year airs Tuesday 17th December at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

