Hodgkinson, who won the women's 800m gold medal at Paris 2024, is considered the overwhelming favourite to secure the award, but nothing is certain until the public vote is locked in.

Gabby Logan, Claire Balding and Alex Scott will host live coverage of the show from MediaCityUK at Salford.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 ceremony.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 shortlist

Jude Bellingham (football)

Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)

Luke Littler (darts)

Joe Root (cricket)

Dame Sarah Storey (para cycling)

Alex Yee (triathlon)

How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 on TV

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2024.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will air live on BBC One from 7pm until 9pm.

The event will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer at the same time as BBC One coverage.

You can tune in from a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

