BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist 2024: Full list of SPOTY contenders
We bring you the full BBC SPOTY shortlist for 2024.
Keely Hodgkinson heads up the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award 2024.
The six-person shortlist has been announced, featuring darts sensation Luke Littler, England Test cricket captain Joe Root and para cycling star Dame Sarah Storey ahead of the ceremony on Tuesday 17th December.
Hodgkinson, who won the women's 800m gold medal at Paris 2024, is considered the overwhelming favourite to secure the award, but nothing is certain until the public vote is locked in.
Gabby Logan, Claire Balding and Alex Scott will host live coverage of the show from MediaCityUK at Salford.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for how to watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 ceremony.
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 shortlist
- Jude Bellingham (football)
- Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)
- Luke Littler (darts)
- Joe Root (cricket)
- Dame Sarah Storey (para cycling)
- Alex Yee (triathlon)
How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 on TV
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2024.
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 will air live on BBC One from 7pm until 9pm.
The event will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer at the same time as BBC One coverage.
You can tune in from a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.