Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back to present the show after the latter took over from Phillip Schofield last year, with the confirmed line-up of celebrities taking to the ice having already been revealed.

Among those to take part are The Traitors star Mollie Pierce, Olympic rower Steve Redgrave and Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan, while there are also soap stars from Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks, and reality TV favourites from The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, former footballer Anton Ferdinand, stand-up comedian Josh Jones and TV personality and reality star Ferne McCann are also all included in the line-up.

One person who sadly won't be taking to the ice is Paralympic athlete Dame Sarah Storey, who was originally set to take part but was forced to pull out after sustaining an injury, although she said that she'll "always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025".

Read more:

As for the judging panel, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will all return to their seats to give their comments and scores for all the routines throughout the season.

Whoever ends up winning will be following in the footsteps of Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and skating pro Amani Fancy, who took home the trophy last year after beating Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and radio DJ Adele Roberts in the finale.

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday 12th January 2025 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.