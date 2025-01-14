He also worked as a coach for Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games athletes. The new season of Gladiators – airing from Saturday (18th January) on BBC One – will be the first to air since he died, aged 92.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Gladiators star Sabre said she was "really sad to hear of [Anderson's] passing".

"He was such a legend," said Sabre (real name: Sheli McCoy), who like Anderson originates from Scotland.

"I wish that he would have been part of this [revived] show somehow, but I hope that they pay tribute to him."

Sabre paid tribute to "legend" Gladiators referee John Anderson. Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Following Anderson's death last summer, Mark Clattenburg – his replacement as referee on Gladiators – paid tribute, saying: "One of the most iconic voices and will always be remembered.

"I had the most difficult task to follow him in the new series of Gladiators and watching him keep the Gladiators within the rules will always be with me!! Rest in peace legend!!"

Former Gladiator star Wolf (real name: Michael Van Wijk) also paid tribute to Anderson, writing on Instagram: "Just heard my dear friend John has just passed away. Even though everybody thought he was my nemesis on the show, actually we were the best of friends.

"There is no way my character on the show would have been so successful without my interactions with John. He truly made the show. I will miss him dearly. Rest in peace."

The new season of Gladiators will follow the ratings success of the 2024 episodes, which averaged 6.02 million viewers.

Fans can expect to see two new events – Unleash and Atlaspheres, the latter a reimagining of a '90s favourite – as well as new Gladiators being added to the established ranks.

Gladiators will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 18th January.

