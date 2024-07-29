He became famous for the now iconic catchphrase: "Contender ready! Gladiator ready!"

As well as his TV career, Anderson also coached more than 100 Olympic athletes, including David Moorcroft, who broke the 5,000m record in 1982.

He also coached Sheila Carey, Judy Simpson and Liz McColgan.

Paying tribute, Moorcroft told Athletics Weekly: "I can't speak too highly of John, he turned water into wine.

"He would die for his athletes and he never took a step backwards. He was a fighter in everything he did. He coached me from the age of 16 and never took a penny. It cost him a fortune for the privilege of working for nothing."

John Anderson. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images.

Former Gladiator star Wolf – real name Michael Van Wijk – also paid tribute to Anderson, writing on Instagram: "Just heard my dear friend John has just passed away. Even though everybody thought he was my nemesis on the show, actually we were the best of friends.

"There is no way my character on the show would have been so successful without my interactions with John. He truly made the show. I will miss him dearly. Rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Mark Clattenburg, the referee in the current BBC show which kicked off earlier this year, said: "One of the most iconic voices and will always be remembered.

"I had the most difficult task to follow him in the new series of Gladiators and watching him keep the Gladiators within the rules will always be with me!! Rest in peace legend!!"

Advertisement

Olympic sprinter Jennifer Stoute, known as Rebel on Gladiators, added: "He was the best. He knew how to make us laugh and get mad toooo. Best memories."