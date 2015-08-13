This brilliant 90s throwback took place for Saturday Night Story, an ITV show which looks back at how shows have evolved over the years.

So here's the Gladiators crew, then and now...

Saracen

Saracen, or Mike Lewis, now works as a firefighter, still occasionally appearing as his Gladiator alter ego for events and specials like Sport Relief.

More like this

Jet

Jet, or Diane Youdale, is now a trained psychotherapist and still does lots of TV and radio, appearing on a daily show on BBC Tees.

Wolf

Wolf, or Michael Van Wijk, went back to Gladiators in 2008 as a team captain for a short-lived revamped show on Sky (it was cancelled after just a year). Michael has four children and lives with his second wife Paula in Auckland, New Zealand where he runs two "Wolf's gyms" and still does lots of cage fighting.

Ace

Ace, or Warren Furman, was famous for a brief engagement to Katie Price in the late '90s. These days he keeps a low profile. He lives in East Yorkshire and has a son called Bailey.

Hunter

Hunter, or James Crossley, went on to train as an actor, and toured with Sir Peter Hall in Shakespeare's As You Like It plus several other national productions. He now spends most of his time as a health and fitness specialist.

Lightning

Lightning, or Kim Betts, spent 15 years in property development but now lives on a farm with her husband Frank and her children Lexus and Skye.

Advertisement

The Saturday Night Story starts on Saturday 15th August on ITV at 8pm