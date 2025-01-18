Though the BBC is yet to announce any further celebrity one-offs, the Gladiators cast already have some thoughts on who they want to take on next... and they're looking beyond the world of showbiz.

"I'd want to see a legit athlete, like Usain Bolt – the top-of-the-top going against a Gladiator," said Fury (real name: Jodie Ounsley), speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press.

Comet – who is returning in the upcoming second season, having sustained an injury while filming the 2024 episodes – also had a decorated Olympian in mind.

"I want to see Simone Biles in there – she'd be unbelievable," said Comet (real name: Ella-Mae Rayner).

Legend (real name: Matt Morsia) was also quick to nominate a well-known name – though we suspect he wasn't being entirely serious when he expressed a desire to "get Donald Trump on the gauntlet".

Gladiators is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 18th January, with reports suggesting that two new Gladiators will be joining the line-up alongside established favourites like Sabre, Diamond, Phantom, Giant and Dynamite.

However, one of season 1's cast members, Nitro, will not be returning in the same capacity, as an injury means he will be sat on the sidelines during the new episodes.

Nitro (real name: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey) revealed the news on Instagram, saying in a post: "Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball!

"During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

"But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!"

The first season of the new Gladiators, a revival of the '90s ITV series, was a ratings success for BBC One, averaging 6.02 million viewers.

