David Tennant's ITV series Genius Game to undergo schedule shake-up after 2 episodes
The series was originally scheduled to air two episodes per week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but will now air only on Wednesdays.
Following the debut of Genius Game last week with episodes airing on Wednesday and Thursday, the release schedule for the remainder of the series has been changed.
While it was originally intended that episodes would air on both days each week at 9pm, they will now only air at that time on Wednesday, with the series switching to a weekly rollout.
This means the show will now run over seven weeks rather than four, with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? celebrity specials taking the show's place on a Thursday, at least for this week and next.
When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com about the move, a spokesperson for ITV said: "Genius Game remains in the peak schedule on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesdays and is available to view on ITVX."
The series' first episode, which aired on Wednesday 30th April, debuted to 1.2 million viewers, going up against BBC One hit series Race Across the World, which is currently airing for its fifth season.
Genius Game, which is based on a Korean format, is hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant, and executive producer on the series Anna Kidd previously told Radio Times that he was the only name on their list for the show.
Kidd said: "He's got this blend of intelligence, humour, and unique charm. He's just the perfect person for this show. When we approached him and he watched some of the Korean version, he instantly said yes. He totally nailed the brief.
"Obviously, he's phenomenal at what he does, but he was really invested, and he really understood what the role was and what the games were."
Kidd added: "He brought so much more than we could ever have hoped. We were really lucky – he was absolutely brilliant. He's really going to add something extra to the show."
Genius Game continues on Wednesday 7th May at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
