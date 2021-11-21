Frankie Bridge reveals how husband Wayne helped her prepare for I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant Frankie Bridge has detailed how her husband, who competed in a previous series, has helped her prepare for the challenging experience.

Advertisement

Former England footballer Wayne Bridge took part in 2016’s series of the hit reality show, where he placed fifth overall and picked up some handy tips on how to survive camp life.

He passed on those tips to wife Frankie, former The Saturdays singer and current Loose Women panellist, as she signed up to the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, she explained that he hadn’t found much success educating her on arguably the most essential step when living out in the elements.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“He tried to teach me how to light the fire because I’m useless,” she said. “We’ve got a fire here where I’ve been staying and it’s like a full time job honestly, the last few nights I’ve given up and just sat in my coat and my Uggs in the house because I can’t stay on top of it.”

She continued: “I need to get better at that. He’s like ‘I don’t understand why you can’t keep it alight’. Obviously, his teaching skills need some work. But he just kind of said, ‘enjoy it’. He absolutely loved it and he’s wanted me to do it ever since he did it. We’re quite competitive with each other, so I just want to make sure I get to the cyclone because he never got to do it.”

The cyclone is one of those rare bushtucker trials that actually looks like great fun, seeing the final four celebrities in the competition don capes as they attempt to make their way up a slippery assault course.

Wayne narrowly missed out on taking part in the activity, being eliminated from the competition just before it was held, but perhaps Frankie will have better luck.

As usual, the viewing public will decide who stays in the competition and we have all the details on how to vote in I’m A Celebrity for those keen to exercise their democratic right.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here kicks off tonight at 9pm on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.