The Premier League leads the way in terms of popularity but there's so much football for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch football on TV in the UK from your armchair, to ensure you never miss a fixture or match.

UK

Premier League fixtures on TV

The Premier League is heating up with Liverpool continuing to soar at the top. Leicester and Manchester City will be desperate to close the gap – but can they hunt down Jurgen Klopp's men?

Championship fixtures on TV

Whisper it quietly, but England's second tier may be the most exciting league in the world – a perfect balance of quality and drama with another hotly-contested promotion battle in progress.

League One/League Two fixtures on TV

The Football League is home to several fallen giants and a host of plucky underdogs with lofty ambitions aiming to progress through the English pyramid.

FA Women's Super League fixtures on TV

Every single FA Women's Super League match is broadcast live and free as the game continues to expand, rivalries deepen and stars are born.

FA Cup fixtures on TV

The world's oldest cup competition continues to boast massive audiences and widespread interest as footballing minnows test their mettle against the elite.

Carabao Cup fixtures on TV

Just a handful of teams remain in the League Cup – who will be crowned after the final?

Europe

Champions League fixtures on TV

Champions League knockout rounds have provided some of the most remarkable scenes in modern day football – can 2019/20 repeat the drama?

Europa League fixtures on TV

The knockout rounds include five British teams gunning for silverware with a host of high-profile teams in the mix.

La Liga on TV in the UK

La Liga has a new home in the UK, meaning you can watch every minute of Lionel Messi's magic live from the comfort of your own home.

Serie A on TV in the UK

The one-time world-leading league is making a strong comeback with Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus being caught by a resurgent Inter, while Lazio and Roma continue to strengthen.

Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bayern Munich are wobbling, Dortmund are even further behind, and two fresh contenders are challenging for the Bundesliga title in a wild 2019/20 campaign so far.

Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continue to tear up the French division, but there are plenty of other stars ready to be unearthed in Ligue 1.

International

Euro 2020 fixtures, groups and TV schedule

The European Championships are back, bigger than ever, and spread across the entire continent for 2020. Who will seize the crown? We've got everything you need to know right here.

England fixtures on TV

