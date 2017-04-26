Last night saw what we’re calling a First Dates first, with the Channel 4 dating programme welcoming its oldest ever participant in the form of 90-year-old Raymon.

Advertisement

And the silver fox soon brought a tear to many viewers’ eyes as he spoke of his late wife of 50 years, breaking down as he remembered her death 16 years ago.

Suffice to say, things got emotional.

Still, it wasn’t all doom and gloom – by the end of the episode Raymon and date Cecelia had agreed to swap numbers and arrange another meeting, with the sweet pair ending their dinner with a romantic waltz around the restaurant.

Excuse us – we’ve just got something in our eye…

More like this
Advertisement

First Dates continues on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 10.00pm

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement