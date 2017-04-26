First Dates' oldest ever entrant melted our hearts as he danced out of the restaurant
90-year-old Raymon brought viewers to tears with stories of his late wife
Last night saw what we’re calling a First Dates first, with the Channel 4 dating programme welcoming its oldest ever participant in the form of 90-year-old Raymon.
And the silver fox soon brought a tear to many viewers’ eyes as he spoke of his late wife of 50 years, breaking down as he remembered her death 16 years ago.
Suffice to say, things got emotional.
Still, it wasn’t all doom and gloom – by the end of the episode Raymon and date Cecelia had agreed to swap numbers and arrange another meeting, with the sweet pair ending their dinner with a romantic waltz around the restaurant.
Excuse us – we’ve just got something in our eye…
