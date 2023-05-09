Hosted by Britain's Got Talent 's Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, while Graham Norton is back on commentating duty, the 2023 competition will see 37 acts descend on Liverpool in the hopes of winning this year's title, starting tonight (Tuesday 9th May) with the first 2023 semi-final.

After 25 years away, the Eurovision Song Contest is back in the UK – and while it's hosting on behalf of Ukraine, the BBC is teaming up with last year's winning country to deliver a competition that celebrates Ukraine in the most British way possible.

The international singing competition is now into its 67th year, growing from just 14 countries taking part back in 1956 to more than double that number taking to the stage this year – and over the last seven decades, Radio Times magazine has marked the occasion with some iconic covers.

From the UK's second-ever winner Lulu to long-time BBC commentator Sir Terry Wogan, Radio Times has featured numerous Eurovision icons on its cover over the years, including Wogan's successor Norton – who has been the voice of Eurovision in the UK for the last 14 years.

Mae Muller will be representing the UK this year with her single I Wrote a Song, following in the footsteps of last year's success Sam Ryder, and the likes of The New Seekers, Mary Hopkin, Olivia Newton-John, Clodagh Rodgers and even Sir Cliff Richard perform for Britain in contest – all of whom have graced the cover of Radio Times magazine.

Take a look at some of the magazine's biggest Eurovision covers below – from the first in 1960 to more recent editions.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on Amazon Music, Apple Music or TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

