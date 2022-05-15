Eurovision 2022 final peaks at 10.6 million viewers

Now, the BBC has revealed viewing figures for the beloved song contest.

The Eurovision 2022 final took place last night. After several dazzling light displays, a few over-the-top costume choices, some real bangers and too many ballads , according to fans, Ukraine was crowned Eurovision 2022 winner .

An average of 8.9 million people (55.5 per cent share) tuned in to watch the show, which aired on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday 14th May. Viewership numbers peaked at 10.6 million (80.3 per cent share) for the winner reveal.

As always, it was a close call, with Sam Ryder's Space Man almost claiming the top spot and giving the United Kingdom its first win in decades.

In the end, however, it was Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra who claimed the glass microphone, taking to the stage to sing the their tune Stefania for a second time.

Spain came in third place, seven points behind the UK, and all the way at the bottom of the scoreboard was Germany, who only managed to secure 6 points thanks to the public vote.

Need a refresher on how everyone else did? Check out our Eurovision 2022 scoreboard for the final points.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC on Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is also available on CD and vinyl now.

