Who is representing Germany at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 22

Instagram: @bendolic

Twitter: @BenDolic97

Even at the young age of 22, Ben is no stranger to showbiz.

When he was 12, he entered and reached the semi-final of the Slovenian version of Got Talent. In 2016, whilst still at high school, he joined the music group, D Base with whom he performed at the Evrovizijska Melodija or EMA - the Slovenian preselection process for the Eurovision Song Contest. And he took part in the eighth season of The Voice of Germany, finishing as runner-up.

What is Germany’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Ben will sing Violent Thing, written by Borislav Milanov, Peter St. James, Dag Lundberg, Jimmy Thorén and Connor Martin.

Despite the "violent" title, the lyrics are a playful and mischievous rendition of young love, so Eurovision viewers are in for a peppy number.

Where did Germany come in last year’s Eurovision?

The nation only finished in 25th position with 24 points in 2019, so Ben will have to pull his socks up if he wants to climb the leader board.

As one of the seven countries that made its debut at Eurovision in 1956, Germany has participated in the contest 62 times and has competed in every contest more than any other country.

Ben will hopefully be inspired by the fact that Germany has won the contest twice – in 1982 with the song Ein bißchen Frieden performed by Nicole and exactly ten years ago in 2010, with the song Satellite, performed by Lena.

Can Ben guide Germany to greatness once again?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020