The entrepreneur, who joined Dragons' Den last year as the show's youngest-ever investor , was "reminded" of the BBC's rules around advertising after wearing a jewellery brand on the show and sharing a plug for the products in a clip on social media, according to The Sun .

Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett has addressed reports that he broke the BBC's guidance around sponsorship, saying that the rule break was a "genuine oversight" on his part.

Bartlett has since removed the posts about Craftd jewellery from his social media accounts and said that he will ensure he is clear about what the guidelines allow going forward.

The BBC told RadioTimes.com: "We have clear guidelines around talent’s commercial activity while working with us. Steven has been reminded of the guidelines."

In a statement, Bartlett addressed the issue, adding: "This was a genuine oversight on my part. The posts have now been taken down. I will ensure I am clear about what activity is possible."

Under the BBC's guidelines for advertising and sponsorship, sponsorship arrangements must be clearly identified and must not influence content or scheduling in such a way to impair the responsibility and editorial independence of the BBC.

Bartlett, who hosts the Diary of a CEO podcast and is the founder of social media marketing agency Social Chain, joined the Dragons' Den line-up in May last year, sitting alongside long-time investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies.

