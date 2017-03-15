Describing the award as going to "somebody from a rival show that nobody watches", Morgan joked that "the winner was someone that is universally reviled around the world isn't she?"

"That's not entirely true," said co-host Susanna Reid.

"No, we love you really Carol,” Piers continued. "But we love you more Laura - you've won the popular vote, you are the Hilary Clinton of the whole operation."

More like this

And that might have been the end of it, were it not for BBC Breakfast’s Walker deciding to stick up for his own colleague, describing her as a “queen” and taking a dig at Good Morning Britain’s viewing figures.

Advertisement

We’d forecast that none of us have heard the last of this one…