It never fails to make us smile, so we’re thrilled that The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back for another series.

This week, it’s Coleen Nolan’s turn to step into the tent and whip up a storm in a bid to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer - but how will the Loose Women star fare compared to her fellow contestants?

Here’s everything you need to know about Coleen ahead of her appearance on the series.

Who is Coleen Nolan?

Coleen Nolan. Credit: ITV

Age: 58

Job: Television personality

Instagram: @Coleen_Nolan

Twitter: @NolanColeen

Coleen’s career stems right back to 1980, as she was part of a hit girl group with her sisters Maureen, Anne, Linda, Denise and Bernie - imaginatively called The Nolans!

Although at nine-years-old she was too young to join the group from its inception, Coleen did appear in the music video for her sisters’ most well-known song I'm In the Mood for Dancing.

Coleen then replaced her eldest sister Anne and became a full-time member of the band, before quitting in 1994.

Coleen is a panellist on Loose Women. Credit: Ken McKay/ITV

She then went on to join ITV panel show Loose Women in 2000, and has been a regular face on the programme ever since.

Coleen has also appeared on the likes of Dancing on Ice, All Star Family Fortunes and endured two stints on Celebrity Big Brother - where she infamously butted heads with TV personality Kim Woodburn.

Tragically, her appearance on Bake Off will be particularly poignant for Coleen, as her sister Bernie died from metastatic cancer ten years ago this July; and Linda recently announced her cancer had spread to her brain.

Who will Coleen Nolan be competing against?

Coleen will be competing to impress judges Prue Leith and gain a famous handshake from Paul Hollywood - but will face some fierce opponents in her bid for Star Baker.

Also stepping into the tent this week are comedian and Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, and Joe Thomas - who is best known for his roles in sitcoms such as The Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat.

Helping (or hindering!) the contestants will be Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas - although (sob!) this will be Lucas’ last appearance in the tent as he announced last year that he will be quitting the main show, and will instead be replaced by the nation’s sweetheart, Alison Hammond.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th April. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

