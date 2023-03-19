Arguably one of the biggest stars to be entering the Bake Off tent this year is Friends icon David Schwimmer, who'll be whipping out his whisk in Sunday's episode alongside three other celebs, including comedian Rose Matafeo.

Celebrity Bake Off is back this year and it's cooked up quite the line-up for 2023, from Judi Love and Jay Blades to David Morrissey and Tom Daley.

Many will recognise the New Zealand actress from her BBC Three comedy Starstruck and Taskmaster, but where else have you seen her before?

Here's everything you need to know about Rose Matafeo before her Bake Off debut on Sunday.

Who is Rose Matafeo?

Age: 31

Job: Comedian and actress

Instagram: @rosematafeo

Twitter: @rose_matafeo

Rose Matafeo is a New Zealand comedian who is best known for creating and starring in BBC Three's Starstruck.

She has competed on shows like Taskmaster, Hypothetical and Richard Osman's House of Games, and appeared on Big Fat Quiz of the Year, QI and Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier.

Matafeo has played small roles in W1A and Dead Pixels, and in 2020, she starred in comedy Baby Done with Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis.

Who will Rose Matafeo be competing against?

Rose Matafeo will be making her Bake Off debut in this Sunday's episode, entering the tent alongside Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, Friends' David Schwimmer and comedian Tom Davis.

At the end of the episode, one of the four contestants will be named Star Baker.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 will air over several specials, with Sunday's being the first – however, it will mark Matt Lucas' last season as host after the comedian announced that he was stepping back from the show due to scheduling conflicts.

"Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects," he wrote on Twitter.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm.

