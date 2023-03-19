Hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas – who'll be replaced by Alison Hammond after this season – the 2023 season will see a star-studded line-up take to the Bake Off tent in the hopes of winning Star Baker, from presenter Judi Love and Strictly's Ellie Taylor to Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness and diver Tom Daley.

It's time to fasten your aprons and whip out your whisks: The Great British Bake Off is back with another Stand Up to Cancer celebrity edition.

One of the first celebrities to show off their sieving skills is comedian Tom Davis, who is taking on the likes of Friends star David Schwimmer and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.

Tasked with providing pies and making meringues, it's time to get baking – but who is Tom Davis? Here's everything you need to know about the King Gary star.

Who is Tom Davis?

Age: 43

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @mrbigtomd

Twitter: @bigtomd

Tom Davis is an actor and comedian who is best known for his roles in Murder in Successville and King Gary.

Davis began his career on The Morgana Show and The Comic Strip Presents before appearing in numerous Keith Lemon projects, Big School, Plebs, Jekyll & Hyde and Stag. He was later named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit after Murder in Successville, which he co-created and starred in, became a cult hit.

He has since taken on roles in The Bad Education Movie, Paddington 2 and is set to appear in the upcoming Wonka film.

The comedian has also appeared on Judge Romesh, The Curse and A League of Their Own. As for podcasts, he hosts the Wolf and Owl alongside Romesh Ranganathan.

Who will Tom Davis be competing against?

Tom Davis will be taking part in the first episode of 2023's The Great Celebrity Bake Off, alongside Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Friends star David Schwimmer and Starstruck's Rose Matafeo.

The 2023 season will air over the course of several weeks, with a different group of celebs entering the Bake Off tent each episode, competing for the title of Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm.

