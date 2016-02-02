More artists and ticket information are set to be released on 21 March.

This year's Big Weekend is set to take place at Exeter's Powderham Castle in Devon from 28-29 May.

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, spent the early part of his life in Devon, and it seems that he's pretty excited to perform at the venue.

More like this

"I lived the first few years of my life less than 500 yards from where we'll be performing so this couldn't be more of a homecoming for me," he told the BBC. "Guy, Will, Jonny and I are honoured to be on the bill and we're looking forward to a very special show."

Advertisement

Last year's Big Weekend took place in Norwich, with Muse, Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters headlining. The event has been travelling around England since 2003.