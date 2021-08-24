Claudia Winkleman to host Channel 4 game show with One Question and £100K prize

There’s a new Channel 4 game show on the way and even the description is enough to pique our interest. The concept is simple: only one question stands between a pair of contestants and the prize of £100,000 and, while they are actually given the correct answer, they are also given 19 incorrect ones to throw them off of the scent.

One Question, produced by Chalkboard TV, is the apt name of the show, with Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman taking on hosting duties, where she will get to know the players while rooting for them to win and walk away with the substantial cash prize.

For the first series, airing prime-time on Channel 4, we will have six episodes that will run for 60 minutes each.

Speaking about taking on the hosting role and her love of toasted sandwiches, Winkleman said: “I am ridiculously excited about One Question. There’s no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules. A sofa, a chat, just one question that could win our players £100K. Not only that, we give them the answer. The tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. I’ve bought a new black sweater and the studio has a toasted sandwich maker. I can’t wait.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, Channel 4 spoke about the show and what Claudia will bring to it: “We’re delighted to have Claudia fronting this nail-biting new prime-time game show on Channel 4. With her unmistakable charm and wit, we’ll really get to know each of the contestants as they strive towards a potentially life-changing jackpot.”

“One Question is another original primetime quiz format from Chalkboard and has all the universal themes for a breakout international hit. With Claudia’s infectious warmth and humour, we know she’ll make our contestants feel at ease, as they wrestle with this seemingly easy but actually devilishly difficult game,” added Chalkboard TV’s Mike Benson, who serves as Executive Producer.

One Question is one of two quiz shows that came from a pilot scheme Channel 4 ran to find new shows – the other successful pitch was Tom Allen’s Quizness.

