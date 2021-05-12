Tom Allen’s new Channel 4 show Quizness – rules explained

One thing we learned during lockdown is that we just can’t get enough TV quizzing, be it Beat the Chasers, Only Connect or House of Games.

So we’re excited for a new mental challenge on Channel 4 this Friday, as Tom Allen’s Quizness arrives. It’s a brand new quiz show where the aim of the game is to deliver the correct answers in the silliest way possible. We love it already.

Each round sees three contestants try to answer a series of general knowledge questions. As they progress further in the competition, the rounds get even more ridiculous, with the competitors asked to change letters in their answers and deliver correct responses for the wrong questions for that £25,000 jackpot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 game show, from its comedian host Tom Allen to the rules of the game.

Tom Allen’s Quizness start date

Tom Allen’s new game show Quizness starts on Friday 14th May at 8pm on Channel 4.

The five-part series will air every week on Fridays from then on.

Quizness rules explained

Tom Allen’s Quizness puts contestants’ general knowledge to the test as they harness their trivia skills for the chance to win £25,000 – but there’s a twist.

The more questions the competitors are able to answer, the dafter they must make themselves look to prove it. Whether it’s substituting nonsense words for correct answers or giving the most ridiculous response to a normal question, these quizzing hopefuls will need to get silly if they want to secure the prize pot.

Other rounds include a quick-fire segment, in which nearly every question has the same answer, and a multiple choice round, which tests the contestants’ speed of thought when having to answer a different question to the one they were actually asked.

Speaking about the show in a statement, host Tom Allen says, “I’m so excited to be doing this quiz show. I grew up loving Larry Grayson and Bruce Forsyth and I love a show that tests the players’ abilities and their ability to answer a complicated question.

“I think audiences will love how this show challenges people’s knowledge to be bright and then translate their answers in a bizarre way for the sake of the game. I mean it’s hilarious and so much fun. The whole family will love it!”

Who is the host of Channel 4’s Quizness?

Channel 4’s Quizness is hosted by comedian Tom Allen, who is best known for presenting Bake Off: The Professionals.

He is a regular contributor on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Mock the Week and Josh Widdicombe’s Hypothetical. Recently he has appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, Richard Osman’s House of Games and The Crystal Maze.

Tom Allen’s Quizness trailer

Channel 4 released a trailer for Tom Allen’s Quizness earlier this month, teasing the ridiculous gameplay to come. You can watch it here, via Tom’s tweet.

I’m hosting a brand new quiz show!! It starts this Friday at 8 on @Channel4 - it’s daft as anything, so fun but trickier than you might assume…! Hope you love it as much as we’ve loved making it! @CPLProductions #quizness pic.twitter.com/dLZVYys8JH — Tom Allen (@tomallencomedy) May 10, 2021

Tom Allen's Quizness begins at 8pm this Friday, 14th May on Channel 4.