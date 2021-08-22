Strictly Come Dancing reveals first look at new professionals as they film launch show routine
Strictly season is well and truly upon us!
As we get closer to the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2021, some new images of the professional dancers filming a fiery routine for the launch show has been revealed.
While we still don’t have a concrete date for the launch show, we know it’s coming in September, and with plenty of new faces.
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal will all be joining the bunch of fantastic Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers.
Now, some pictures (taken by Robin Lee-Perrella) have been revealed of the bunch hard at work – and fitting in very well indeed!
The pictures were taken while the pros were filming a show-stopping dance routine, set to air in the Strictly launch show next month.
At time of writing, we don’t know whether these newbies will be getting celebrity partners or not, but there won’t be long to wait before finding out.
It’s likely the celebrities have also filmed the launch show as they have all been sharing adorable snaps from their first day in “the office”.
Adam Peaty, Dan Walker, Rhys Stephenson and more have been updating their fans on social media of life behind the scenes of the most glamorous show on television.
Olympic champion Peaty even slipped into a very daring number, laughing with fans: “Think I got the wrong outfit.”
No doubt the hard work starts here for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, who will be thrust into rehearsals ahead of their opening routines in September.