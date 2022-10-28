In a first-look clip at tonight's episode exclusive to RadioTimes.com , Mel and Ruby get ready for a night of TV-watching, however the comedian is tasked with wrangling Mel's dog.

Returning to Channel 4 tonight is Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, with the likes of Mel B sharing a sofa with comedian Ruby Wax – who isn't best pleased about the Spice Girl's dog joining them.

"She's trying to get away," Ruby says. "This isn't even a dog. What is this? How do you make something like this? Like a Brillo pad? What kind of dog is it?"

"She's a mixture," the Spice Girl says whilst rescuing her pooch from an unimpressed Wax.

Joining the cast of Gogglebox's Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer this year is Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, who both said in a statement that the cause is "extremely close to [their] hearts".

"It's an honour to be part of this year’s Gogglebox line-up and help raise vital funds that can really make a difference," they said. "As big fans of the show, it’s going to be very surreal being on it but we’re very much looking forward to watching what they have in store for us."

TV chef Gordon Ramsay and his daughter, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay, will also be joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up as well as singer Charlotte Church and actor Luke Evans.

In this celebrity edition, the armchair experts will be watching BBC show I Can See Your Voice, the latest season of Love is Blind, BBC Two's Only Connect and Ryan Murphy's Netflix thriller The Watcher.

We'll also see the cast sit down to watch the ITV News coverage on Rishi Sunak becoming the next Prime Minister as well as a number of personal stories within Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer strand.

Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm. For more information and to donate, please visit channel4.com/SU2C.

