Olympic Gold medallist and avid knitter Daley and Black, who is a writer, director and producer, are set to appear in the Gogglebox special this Friday (26th October) as part of Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK's Stand Up to Cancer Campaign.

The line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox's Stand Up to Cancer special has been announced, and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black are among the famous faces we'll be watching watching telly.

The couple will join other famous faces including Gordon Ramsay and his daughter and Strictly contestant Tilly, and singer Charlotte Church and actor Luke Evans.

We'll also get to see Gogglebox regulars such as Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie, Marcus and Mica, and the Siddiquis.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black in Celebrity Gogglebox. Channel 4

Speaking of taking part, Daley and Black said: “Stand Up To Cancer is a cause extremely close to our hearts so it’s an honour to be part of this year’s Gogglebox line-up and help raise vital funds that can really make a difference.

"As big fans of the show, it’s going to be very surreal being on it but we’re very much looking forward to watching what they have in store for us.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Channel 4 on Friday 28th October at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.